Kazakhstan sees rise in passenger and freight transportation

According to the Bureau of National Statistics, Kazakhstan saw a 9.3 percent increase in passenger traffic (483.7 million people) and an 8 percent rise in freight volume (239.8 million tons) in the first three months of 2026. While passenger turnover improved by 4.8 precent, foreign turnover dipped by 3.3 percent.

The sector generated 1.84 trillion tenge, with 1.46 trillion tenge coming from freight, 376.4 billion tenge from passenger transportation, and 62.8 billion tenge from renting a vehicle with crew.

The first quarter saw a robust performance in the logistics sector, led by a 20.4 percent spike in road freight, which reached 85.9 million tons. While railway cargo volumes rose 8 percent to 90.7 million tons, freight turnover saw a marginal contraction of 3.6 percent, settling at 80.7 billion ton-kilometers.

Financial yields remained strong, with railways generating 669.1 billion tenge in revenue. Road and urban electric transport followed with 501.1 billion tenge, bolstered by a 9.5 percent increase in passenger traffic. Notably, bus services remain the backbone of urban mobility, accounting for 398.9 million of the 475.6 million total passengers recorded.

Pipeline transportation saw a 5.3 percent decline in volume, moving 62.2 million tons with reduced turnover (40.8 billion t-km), though it generated 461.7 billion tenge in revenue. The air sector experienced growth, with passenger traffic up 2 percent (3.4 million people) and a 9 percent rise in passenger turnover. Furthermore, air freight reached 6,600 tons, with total air sector revenue at 200.9 billion tenge.

Maritime and coastal transport saw a 1.1 percent decline in freight volume (1.01 million tons) but a 2.7 percent rise in turnover, generating 7.7 billion tenge.

The private sector dominated, handling 123.2 million tons and 371.7 million passengers for 1.07 trillion tenge, while state enterprises moved 92 million tons and 106.4 million passengers, generating 722.7 billion tenge. Foreign entities accounted for 24.6 million tons and 5.5 million passengers.

Almaty and Astana lead in transportation, with Almaty handling 117.9 million passengers and 13 million tons of cargo (generating 409.9 billion tenge), while Astana managed 80.1 million passengers and 14.5 million tons of freight (191.7 billion tenge in revenue).

In terms of freight volume alone, Atyrau and Akmola regions also ranked highly, moving 29.6 million and 29.5 million tons, respectively.

Previously, it was reported Azerbaijan's non-oil exports rose significantly in March 2026.