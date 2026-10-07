Kazakhstan, Serbia expand defense industry cooperation

According to deputy Almat Zhukebayev, the agreement aims to establish and further develop mutually beneficial military-technical cooperation between the Governments of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Serbia on the basis of equality and in accordance with the national legislation of both countries.

The agreement provides for mutual supplies of military products, including weapons, military equipment, works, services, intellectual property created or transferred within the framework of cooperation, including exclusive rights thereto, as well as military-technical information, design, regulatory, technical, technological and operational documentation, and any other products covered by the national legislation of the parties.

The ratification of the agreement is expected to create favorable conditions for the further development of Kazakhstan’s defense-industrial complex.

Earlier, Kazakh Qurultay deputies approved in the first reading a bill to ratify an agreement between the governments of Kazakhstan and Serbia on military-technical cooperation.