Kazakhstan, Serbia to expand military-technical cooperation

Deputy Defense Minister Shaikh-Khassan Zhazykbayev presented the bill at a Qurultay session.

The agreement was signed in Belgrade on November 29, 2023. According to Zhazykbayev, it is aimed at establishing and further developing mutually beneficial military-technical cooperation between the two countries on the principle of equality.

“The agreement covers key areas of cooperation, including mutual supplies of military products, maintenance and repair of weapons and military equipment, joint research and development, technology transfer, as well as joint testing of weapons and military equipment,” Zhazykbayev said.

Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Defense and Ministry of Industry and Construction have been designated as the authorized bodies responsible for implementing the agreement.

“To facilitate cooperation under the agreement, the sides will establish a joint working group on military-technical cooperation,” the deputy minister said.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was awarded Serbia’s highest state honor.