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    Azerbaijan's non-oil exports rose significantly in March 2026

    12:41, 13 April 2026

    Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector exports rose by 11.7% from January through March 2026, reaching $862 million, Trend reports. 

    Azerbaijan's non-oil exports rose notably in March 2026
    Photo credit: Trend

    Data obtained by Trend from the April 2026 issue of the "Export Review" of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC) indicates that during this period, food product exports increased by 25.1% to $281 million.

    Detailed data shows strong growth across several categories: sugar exports grew 4.5 times, cotton yarn doubled, plant- and animal-based fats and oils rose by 68.4%, cotton fiber by 43.5%, fruits and vegetables by 22.1%, aluminum and aluminum products by 20.4%, tea by 15.1%, and both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages by 4.3%.

    In the first quarter, agricultural product exports increased by 26.6% to $215.6 million, while agro-industrial product exports grew by 27.4% to $88 million. Combined, exports of agricultural and agro-industrial products rose by 26.8% to $303.7 million.

    Previously, Qazinform reported Uzbekistan’s foreign trade was up 7.1% in January-February. 

    World News Azerbaijan Exports Agriculture Food
    Seilkhanov
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