Lufthansa halts flights to Kazakhstan amid aircraft shortage

Lufthansa cited the following reasons for the suspension of flights to Kazakhstan:

Detouring around Russian airspace due to the ongoing military conflict results in increased costs.

A shortage of aircraft in the fleet and delayed delivery of new aircraft and spare parts. It should be noted that currently many global airlines are facing delays in receiving aircraft, prompting a revision of their operational plans.

Seasonal decline in passenger traffic, which is being observed by many airlines.

The Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan noted that flights to and from Astana and Almaty are being operated at the airline’s request - to ensure sufficient load on those routes.

Earlier it was reported that Lufthansa has resumed its flights to Kazakhstan after a five-week hiatus.