Kazakhstan sees $645 million potential for trade expansion with Pakistan

This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin at a meeting with Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on the sidelines of the Second Tian Shan Forum on Economic Cooperation in Central Asia.

Photo credit: gov.kz

According to Zhumangarin, the greatest opportunities for boosting exports lie in the metallurgy, mechanical engineering, chemical, food processing and petrochemical industries.

The two sides discussed ways to broaden trade and economic cooperation, attract investment and strengthen transport connectivity. One of the key issues was the establishment of a high-level working group to finalize a five-year Roadmap for Expanding Trade and Economic Cooperation and coordinate the implementation of its planned measures.

Zhumangarin will lead the group on behalf of Kazakhstan, while Pakistan will be represented by Minister Ahsan Iqbal. Kazakhstan expects to establish the group in the near future and hold its first meeting.

Photo credit: The Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan

The meeting also focused on transport and logistics cooperation. Kazakhstan is interested in developing routes connecting Central and South Asia, including access to Pakistan’s seaports.

In this regard, the parties discussed prospects for the CASA railway project. On September 30, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and the United Arab Emirates signed a memorandum of understanding on establishing a new railway corridor passing through Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan, with access to Pakistani seaports.

Zhumangarin also emphasized the importance of restoring direct air connectivity between Kazakhstan and Pakistan, noting that it would help strengthen business, tourism and humanitarian ties.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan and Pakistan would strengthen cooperation in identifying and preventing customs violations.