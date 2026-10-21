Kazakhstan and Pakistan step up efforts to detect customs violations

According to the conclusion of the Committee of the Qurultay, the agreement was signed in Islamabad on February 4, 2026. It establishes the legal and organizational framework for cooperation between the customs authorities of the two countries.

Key areas of cooperation include mutual assistance in preventing, investigating and suppressing violations of customs legislation, as well as exchanging information on export and transit declarations, including those deemed suspicious. The agreement also provides for measures to ensure confidentiality and information security.

In addition, the document allows customs officials to be sent to the partner country’s customs authorities for training, professional development and the exchange of practical experience.

Cooperation will be conducted through a request-and-response mechanism.

The implementation of the agreement is expected to strengthen bilateral cooperation in customs matters and improve the effectiveness of measures aimed at expanding economic ties and enhancing the transit and logistics potential of Kazakhstan and Pakistan.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan would establish new customs cooperation mechanisms at border.