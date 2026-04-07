Kazakhstan seeks to cut emissions from coal plants by 34% under its new national project

Akkenzhenov said the Development of Coal Power Generation national project, adopted by the Government in March, provides for the implementation of a set of investment projects with a total installed capacity of around 7.8 GW.

The key implementation areas of the national projects have been identified as: Commissioning high-efficiency, technology-driven coal-fired generation capacities; Installing modern cleaning systems to reduce ecological impact; Phased upgrades to enhance the efficiency and reliability of current coal plants; Scaling coal output and strengthening logistics/transport networks; Improving working conditions, training, and social protection for workers; Securing long-term investment for project sustainability.

Priority is placed on deploying clean coal technologies to enhance generation efficiency and minimize ecological footprints. In parallel, the deployment of advanced emission control systems, featuring deep filtration to capture heavy metals and particulate matter, will drastically mitigate environmental impacts.

Akkenzhenov highlighted advancements in coal gasification as a promising, alternative pathway, offering a more sustainable method for utilizing coal resources.

If completed, the national project is expected to reduce wear on core generation assets, improve grid reliability; cut emissions from coal plants by 34 percent, implement modern "clean coal" technology for industry sustainability; improve efficiency and reduce unit generation costs; promote job creation and infrastructure development.

It was stressed that the national project focuses on a broad expansion of power generation. This includes building eight new coal plants with a combined capacity of 5.3 GW and modernizing 11 existing stations to improve their efficiency and output.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Kazakhstan is set to increase coal mining in 2026.