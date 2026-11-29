Reuters: Kazakhstan also seeks higher oil output capacity estimate ahead of 2027 OPEC+ quota debate, sources say

Kazakhstan and Iraq are pressing OPEC+ to raise its estimates of their crude production capacity, people familiar with the matter said, ahead of a Sunday meeting expected to set the group’s 2027 output policy, Reuters reports.

The review, OPEC’s first independent assessment of how much oil each member can sustainably produce, will help determine future quotas. A preliminary assessment put Iraq’s capacity at 4.9 million barrels per day, one person said. Baghdad has long sought a higher quota, citing investment in capacity. Kazakhstan’s energy ministry confirmed the review took place.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said the review would be completed by year-end. With existing quotas expiring in December, Rystad Energy projected a global surplus of around 5 million barrels per day even with a partial Gulf supply recovery.

The Times of Central Asia: Amazon Leo and Chinese rival set to enter Kazakhstan’s satellite internet market

According to The Times of Central Asia, Amazon Leo and China’s Shanghai Spacecom Satellite Technology are expected to enter Kazakhstan’s satellite internet market in 2027, Deputy Prime Minister Zhaslan Madiyev said. Their arrival could make Kazakhstan the first Central Asian country with ground stations for four satellite operators, alongside Starlink and OneWeb.

By the end of 2027, the government aims to connect 92% of the country’s 6,060 villages to fibre-optic networks and provide satellite internet to the remaining 8%.

State telecom operator Kazakhtelecom is preparing to launch Amazon Leo’s service in 2027 and expects it to reach more than 120,000 households. Ground stations are under construction in Akkol and Alatau, with a third planned for Atyrau.

Starlink already provides Wi-Fi on about 1,500 passenger railcars. Air Astana has installed OneWeb equipment on one aircraft and plans to connect 20 more in 2027.

Renewable Energy Magazine: Wind hybrid plants in Kazakhstan could meet 70-90% of electricity demand at lower cost than new coal

Renewable Energy Magazine reports that power plants combining wind, solar and small batteries could meet 70% to 90% of a typical electricity demand profile in Kazakhstan at an average delivered cost of $56 per megawatt-hour, according to analysis by energy think tank Ember. Ember estimates new coal power would cost $70 to $170 per megawatt-hour.

Ember modelled 125 plant configurations across 15 sites near population centers and existing power lines. “Wind resources are great across most of its territory, so hybrid projects can be built close to demand, minimizing major additional transmission lines,” report author Kostantsa Rangelova said.

Kazakhstan’s electricity demand rose 16% between 2020 and 2025. Coal supplied 62% of its electricity in 2025, and the coal fleet is more than 50 years old on average. Ember recommends setting wind and solar targets beyond 2030 and adopting market rules that reward flexibility.

Ynet Global: Kazakhstan’s pharmaceutical ambitions could shape Israel’s next chapter in the Abraham Accords

Kazakhstan’s $862 million pharmaceutical expansion gives Israel a chance to turn momentum from the Abraham Accords into industrial partnerships, Prof. David Adler argues in an Ynet Global opinion piece.

The two countries have maintained diplomatic ties since 1992. Kazakhstan’s announcement in November 2025 that it intended to join the accords opened a new opportunity to deepen economic cooperation.

Kazakhstan has announced eight investment projects to produce 494 medicines domestically, including treatments for cancer and diabetes. The first 300 are scheduled to enter production between 2027 and 2030. An official audit found that foreign-made products accounted for 84% of the country’s pharmaceutical market in 2024.

Roche, Pfizer and AstraZeneca already have local manufacturing agreements. Adler argues that Israeli firms could help equip new factories, transfer production and quality-control expertise, and train Kazakh teams. Such partnerships could reduce Kazakhstan’s reliance on imported medicines while expanding Israel’s economic presence in Central Asia.

Eureporter: Kazakh folk tales and legends presented at the Comic Art Museum in Brussels

Kazakhstan’s embassy in Belgium launched Legends of the Great Steppe at the Belgian Comic Strip Center in Brussels, marking the first simultaneous publication of the Kazakh folklore collection in French and Dutch, Eureporter reports.

The book adapts five stories into comics: “Er Tostik,” “Aisha Bibi,” “Yestai and Korlan,” “Kozy Korpesh and Bayan Sulu,” and “Makhambet.” Belgium’s comic strip tradition inspired the choice of format.

“Sometimes a single story is enough to spark an interest in a country,” Kazakhstan’s ambassador to Belgium, Roman Vassilenko, said at the launch.

The collection was prepared for the October 2026 state visit of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde to Kazakhstan. The royal couple received the first copy during the visit in the presence of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

It is the first release in the embassy’s Kazakh Library in Belgium project, which plans to publish works by Kazakhstani authors in Belgium’s official languages each year.

You can read last week’s digest here.