Eureporter: Kazakhstan and Belgium target investment and transport links after royal visit

According to Eureporter, Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi met his Belgian counterpart, Maxime Prévot, in Brussels on 17 November to discuss implementing agreements reached during President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s June visit to Belgium and the October state visit of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde to Kazakhstan.

The royal visit yielded 40 documents, including 16 commercial agreements and 22 involving universities and research institutions. Bilateral trade reached €765 million in 2025, according to Belgium’s foreign ministry.

The Middle Corridor gives the partnership a practical focus. Talks with Belgian companies covered a proposed $50 million logistics hub in Kazakhstan’s Zhetysu region and a possible digital pilot to track freight and exchange customs information. Both could help reduce delays along the route.

Critical minerals offer another avenue for cooperation. Combining Kazakhstan’s resources with Belgian expertise in processing and recycling could help Kazakhstan retain more value locally and give Europe a wider choice of suppliers.

As the countries approach 35 years of diplomatic relations in 2027, progress will be measured in funded projects, active research partnerships and smoother freight flows.

Bloomberg: Kazakhstan lent more than $1 billion to emerging mining tycoon

According to Bloomberg, Kazakhstan’s state investment holding Baiterek lent more than $1 billion to two mining companies run by Nurlan Artykbayev, underscoring state backing for businessmen who rose to prominence under President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Baiterek lent 326 billion tenge ($734 million) to copper miner Kazakhmys and 193 billion tenge to potash developer Qazaq Kalium, Chief Executive Officer Rustam Karagoishin told a cabinet meeting in Astana. Only steelmaker Qarmet received more support, securing 875 billion tenge in insurance, guarantees and other instruments.

Artykbayev moved into mining after building state-supported housing. He agreed last year to buy Kazakhmys and also runs Qazaq Kalium, which plans to invest $2.4 billion by 2035 in the Satimola potash project.

U.S. News: Kazakhstan expects FAA blessing for direct US flights ahead of Trump-hosted G20 meeting

According to U.S. News, Kazakhstan expects a US aviation safety decision in December that could pave the way for direct flights by the end of 2027, Vice Minister of Transport Talgat Lastayev said.

“We expect that in December before this great meeting we will get officially category one,” Lastayev said, referring to the December 14 and 15 G20 summit in Miami. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is expected to attend at US President Donald Trump’s invitation.

Lastayev said preliminary results from a September audit were positive. The Federal Aviation Administration, which currently has no rating for Kazakhstan, will make the final decision.

Direct US flights would boost Kazakhstan’s fast-growing aviation sector. Lastayev said annual passenger traffic had risen from 10 million before the pandemic to 31 million and could reach about 60 million within five years.

Eureporter: Build! Once again – build! Kazakhstan accelerates infrastructure development

Kazakhstan is drawing on its National Fund to build schools, hospitals and roads that could serve communities for decades, Eureporter reports.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s three-year “People’s Construction” programme will draw about $14 billion from the fund, which accumulates the country’s oil revenues. Kazakhstan, Tokayev said, “must turn into one big construction site.” More than $3 billion in projects have already been approved, covering facilities for healthcare, education, culture and sport, as well as roads and utility networks.

The country’s population has grown by more than 2 million in seven years. As cities expand and young families move into new neighbourhoods, demand for schools and clinics are outpacing capacity. Delaying construction could make those gaps more costly to close.

Indonesia offers a precedent. It used its 1970s oil windfall to build more than 61,000 primary schools in six years. Economist Esther Duflo later found that the programme increased schooling and raised adult earnings, showing how the benefits of oil revenues can outlast the boom.

Kazakhstan’s bet is that better access to classrooms, clinics and transport can turn some of today’s oil wealth into higher living standards and productivity for the next generation.

The Kabul Tribune: Kazakhstan calls for international cooperation to address Afghanistan security risks

According to The Kabul Tribune, Kazakhstan called for stronger international cooperation on security threats linked to Afghanistan, warning that extremist networks, illicit trafficking and online radicalization threaten stability across Central Asia.

Speaking at the Schuman Security and Defence Forum in Brussels, Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi urged countries to share intelligence, step up efforts to prevent radicalisation and strengthen rehabilitation and reintegration programmes. He also warned of risks to critical infrastructure and international transport and energy corridors.

Tileuberdi said lasting security would require political engagement, humanitarian aid and economic development alongside military and law enforcement measures. He identified education, healthcare and transport links as priorities for cooperation with Afghanistan.

He proposed making greater use of the UN regional centre for sustainable development in Almaty to coordinate international efforts, including working with donor countries and international organisations to expand educational opportunities for Afghan women.

The Times of Central Asia: Kazakhstan radioactive waste management assigned to national nuclear center

Kazakhstan’s Atomic Energy Agency appointed the National Nuclear Center as the national radioactive waste operator on October 30, The Times of Central Asia reports.

The center will develop and run disposal facilities, dismantle or secure legacy nuclear sites under state ownership, and carry out uranium mining cleanup where required by law.

Waste producers remain responsible for safe handling until the center accepts the waste. The center will charge for storage and disposal, inform residents about nearby radiation levels and continue monitoring after facilities close.

The agency provisionally estimates that Kazakhstan has accumulated 293 million metric tons of radioactive waste, including 237 million tons of soil and rock contaminated by Soviet nuclear testing at Semipalatinsk.

The former test site is still under consideration for Kazakhstan’s first permanent facility for low- and intermediate-level radioactive waste. The country’s first nuclear power plant is planned near Ulken on Lake Balkhash.

BBC: The 20 best places to travel in 2027

BBC Travel named Almaty one of its 20 best places to visit in 2027, highlighting a thriving arts and dining scene in the foothills of the snowcapped Tian Shan mountains.

The Almaty Museum of Art and the Asif Khan-designed Tselinny Center of Contemporary Culture explore the region’s nomadic heritage, while local artisans reinterpret Kazakh craftsmanship in galleries across the city. Next summer, the Spirit of Tengri festival will bring Kazakh and international musicians to open-air stages. New nonstop flights to New York, Abu Dhabi and Hong Kong are also expected in 2027.

For a signature experience, BBC Travel recommends Auyl, a restaurant set in a yurt-inspired modernist building overlooking the mountains. Its menu reimagines Central Asian steppe cuisine with dishes such as horse meat tartare and bone marrow with flatbread.

You can read last week’s digest here.