Kazakhstani Abylaikhan Zhubanazar wins gold at Judo Grand Slam in Lausanne
02:13, 30 August 2026
Kazakhstani judoka Abylaikhan Zhubanazar has won the gold medal at the Judo Grand Slam tournament in Lausanne, Switzerland, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.
Zhubanazar reached the final of the men’s under 81 kg weight category, where he faced Uzbekistan’s Arslonbek Tojiyev.
The Kazakhstani athlete secured victory in the decisive bout to claim the gold medal and take the top spot on the podium.
Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan had made history by winning the mixed team event at the World Cadet Judo Championships for the first time.