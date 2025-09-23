EN
    Kazakhstan secures deals with top American businesses, says Yerlan Karin

    11:45, 23 September 2025

    State Counselor Yerlan Karin announced on his Telegram channel that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's visit to the United States is proving successful, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    State Counselor Yerlan Karin
    Photo credit: Akorda

    "Recently, during Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's visit to China, 70 agreements were signed worth about $15 billion. The President's trip to the U.S. is proceeding no less successfully. Agreements have been secured with top American business leaders to implement a range of promising projects. These involve major companies such as Wabtec, PepsiCo, Amazon, Chevron, and others. For example, agreements worth approximately $4.2 billion have been signed with the company Wabtec. Meticulous and methodical work is underway to attract investment," Yerlan Karin notes.

    As earlier reported, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is on a working visit to New York. As part of his visit to New York, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with U.S. President Donald Trump.

    State Counselor of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and USA Foreign policy Economy
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
