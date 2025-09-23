Kazakhstan secures deals with top American businesses, says Yerlan Karin

"Recently, during Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's visit to China, 70 agreements were signed worth about $15 billion. The President's trip to the U.S. is proceeding no less successfully. Agreements have been secured with top American business leaders to implement a range of promising projects. These involve major companies such as Wabtec, PepsiCo, Amazon, Chevron, and others. For example, agreements worth approximately $4.2 billion have been signed with the company Wabtec. Meticulous and methodical work is underway to attract investment," Yerlan Karin notes.