Kazakhstan secures deals with top American businesses, says Yerlan Karin
State Counselor Yerlan Karin announced on his Telegram channel that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's visit to the United States is proving successful, Kazinform News Agency reports.
"Recently, during Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's visit to China, 70 agreements were signed worth about $15 billion. The President's trip to the U.S. is proceeding no less successfully. Agreements have been secured with top American business leaders to implement a range of promising projects. These involve major companies such as Wabtec, PepsiCo, Amazon, Chevron, and others. For example, agreements worth approximately $4.2 billion have been signed with the company Wabtec. Meticulous and methodical work is underway to attract investment," Yerlan Karin notes.
As earlier reported, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is on a working visit to New York. As part of his visit to New York, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with U.S. President Donald Trump.