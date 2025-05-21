Kazakhstan secures another loan from IBRD

Deputy Nurtai Sabilyanov said that the loan agreement was signed December last year in Astana, without clarifying the repayment schedule and the amount.

The loan was approved to provide high-quality and stable access to broadband infrastructure in rural areas, where there is a lack of such infrastructure, said Sabilyanov.

In December 2024, it was reported that Kazakhstan sought three multi-billion-dollar loans cover its budget deficit, including from the 84 billion Japanese yen worth loan (600 million US dollars) the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) with the repayment schedule till September 15, 2034.