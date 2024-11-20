IBRD to grant Kazakhstan 84.9-billion-yen loan

The draft law was submitted to the Majilis by the Government decree on November 18, 2024. The loan agreement was signed in Astana on October 11, 2024.

The IBRD grants Kazakhstan a loan up to 84.9 billion yen for 11 years, Majilis deputy Tatiana Savelyeva said.

The loan will provide funding to support economic sustainability in Kazakhstan within the approved deficit of the republican budget for the prospected period.

As earlier reported, the Asian Development Bank may grant Kazakhstan a loan up to 52.3 billion yen (52 335 274 722 tenge) with a maturity of 15 years, including the period of grace until June 1, 2027. Besides, Kazakhstan is expected to obtain credit up to 52.7 billion yen from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank for 15 years.