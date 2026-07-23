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    Kazakhstan secures 7 medals at WTT Youth Contender Tashkent II

    11:26, 23 July 2026

    Kazakhstan won seven medals at the WTT Youth Contender Tashkent II in Uzbekistan, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstan secures 7 medals at WTT Youth Contender Tashkent II
    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    Alan Kurmangaliyev won gold in the U19 category, while Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova claimed the U13 title.

    Nazerke Bolatbek earned silver in the U11 event.

    Dagir Daniyarov, Nurzhan Bakdaulet, Medina Amandyk, and Nuray Zhanayeva took bronze medals in the U11 category.

    The tournament brought together athletes from 22 countries.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Zhamila Bakbergenova had won the silver medal at the Budapest Wrestling Ranking Series 2026.

    Table Tennis Sport Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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