Kazakhstan secures 7 medals at WTT Youth Contender Tashkent II

Alan Kurmangaliyev won gold in the U19 category, while Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova claimed the U13 title.

Nazerke Bolatbek earned silver in the U11 event.

Dagir Daniyarov, Nurzhan Bakdaulet, Medina Amandyk, and Nuray Zhanayeva took bronze medals in the U11 category.

The tournament brought together athletes from 22 countries.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Zhamila Bakbergenova had won the silver medal at the Budapest Wrestling Ranking Series 2026.