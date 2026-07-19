Kazakhstan’s Bakbergenova wins silver at Budapest Wrestling Ranking Series 2026

In the 72kg weight category, the competition was held in a round-robin format.

At the start of the tournament, Bakbergenova defeated Kyrgyzstan’s Kayyrgul Sharshebaeva, and then went on to beat India’s Diksha Malik.

In the final gold medal bout, she lost to Poland’s Wiktoria Chołuj and finished the tournament with a silver medal.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan’s Yedige Kassimbek captured the gold medal in the men's 125kg division at the Budapest tournament.