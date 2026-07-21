Kazakhstan's Bekmukhambetova captures gold at WTT Youth Contender Tashkent

Bekmukhambetova claimed gold in the U13 category.

In the final, she defeated India’s Sreosree Chakraborty 3-1.

Another Kazakh player, Nazerke Bolatbek, reached the quarterfinals in the same category.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Zhamila Bakbergenova had won the silver medal at the Budapest Wrestling Ranking Series 2026.