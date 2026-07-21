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    Kazakhstan's Bekmukhambetova captures gold at WTT Youth Contender Tashkent

    11:21, 21 July 2026

    Kazakhstan’s Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova won the WTT Youth Contender Tashkent in Uzbekistan, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstan's Bekmukhambetova captures gold at WTT Youth Contender Tashkent
    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    Bekmukhambetova claimed gold in the U13 category.

    In the final, she defeated India’s Sreosree Chakraborty 3-1.

    Another Kazakh player, Nazerke Bolatbek, reached the quarterfinals in the same category.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Zhamila Bakbergenova had won the silver medal at the Budapest Wrestling Ranking Series 2026.

    Table Tennis Sport Uzbekistan Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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