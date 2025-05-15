Kazakhstan secures 2nd place at Fujairah 2025 World Taekwondo Cadet Championships
13:24, 15 May 2025
The Fujairah 2025 World Taekwondo Cadet Championships wrapped up in the UAE, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Team Kazakhstan pocketed five medals at the world championships.
Khamzaalper Romashkin (–61 kg) and Zhantore Sagyngali (+65 kg) hauled gold medals, while Ayatzhan Amirkhanov (–57 kg) secured a silver.
Alla Tsoy (–47 kg) and Aida Gozhalimova (–51 kg) finished third.
Kazakhstan finished second overall in the team standings, competing against athletes from 87 countries.
