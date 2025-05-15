EN
    Kazakhstan secures 2nd place at Fujairah 2025 World Taekwondo Cadet Championships

    13:24, 15 May 2025

    The Fujairah 2025 World Taekwondo Cadet Championships wrapped up in the UAE, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    Team Kazakhstan pocketed five medals at the world championships.

    Khamzaalper Romashkin (–61 kg) and Zhantore Sagyngali (+65 kg) hauled gold medals, while Ayatzhan Amirkhanov (–57 kg) secured a silver.

    Alla Tsoy (–47 kg) and Aida Gozhalimova (–51 kg) finished third.

    Kazakhstan finished second overall in the team standings, competing against athletes from 87 countries.

    As reported earlier, Kazakhstan has grabbed a gold medal at the Asian Club Taekwondo Championships.

    Taekwondo Sport Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
