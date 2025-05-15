Kazakhstan secures 2nd place at Fujairah 2025 World Taekwondo Cadet Championships

Team Kazakhstan pocketed five medals at the world championships.

Khamzaalper Romashkin (–61 kg) and Zhantore Sagyngali (+65 kg) hauled gold medals, while Ayatzhan Amirkhanov (–57 kg) secured a silver.

Alla Tsoy (–47 kg) and Aida Gozhalimova (–51 kg) finished third.

Kazakhstan finished second overall in the team standings, competing against athletes from 87 countries.

