    Kazakhstani athlete collects gold at 2025 World Taekwondo Cadet Championships in UAE

    11:21, 12 May 2025

    Kazakhstan’s taekwondo athlete Khamzaalper Romashkin snatched a gold medal at the 2025 World Taekwondo Cadet Championships in Fujairah, the UAE, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.

    Photo credit: NOC RK

    Khamzaalper Romashkin of Kazakhstan won the men’s 61kg gold in the final bout against Nikola Samardzic of Canada, with the latter settling for silver.

    South Korea's Lim Seo-yul and Greece's Athanasios Fotiou ended up as bronze medalists.

    As reported earlier, Kazakhstan claimed its first medal at the 2025 Asian Weightlifting Championships in China. 

