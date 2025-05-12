Kazakhstani athlete collects gold at 2025 World Taekwondo Cadet Championships in UAE
11:21, 12 May 2025
Kazakhstan’s taekwondo athlete Khamzaalper Romashkin snatched a gold medal at the 2025 World Taekwondo Cadet Championships in Fujairah, the UAE, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
Khamzaalper Romashkin of Kazakhstan won the men’s 61kg gold in the final bout against Nikola Samardzic of Canada, with the latter settling for silver.
South Korea's Lim Seo-yul and Greece's Athanasios Fotiou ended up as bronze medalists.
