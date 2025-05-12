Kazakhstani athlete collects gold at 2025 World Taekwondo Cadet Championships in UAE

Khamzaalper Romashkin of Kazakhstan won the men’s 61kg gold in the final bout against Nikola Samardzic of Canada, with the latter settling for silver.

South Korea's Lim Seo-yul and Greece's Athanasios Fotiou ended up as bronze medalists.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan claimed its first medal at the 2025 Asian Weightlifting Championships in China.