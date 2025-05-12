Kazakhstan grabs another gold at World Taekwondo Championships
21:00, 12 May 2025
Kazakhstan’s Zhantore Sagyngali added the second gold medal to the country’s tally at the Fujairah 2025 World Taekwondo Cadet Championships, Kazinform News Agency reports.
He defeated Ukrainian Maxim Shudzhenko in the men’s 65 kg finals.
On Day 3 Kazakhstan also won two bronze medals.
The Fujairah 2025 World Taekwondo Cadet Championships bring together 811 fighters from 80 countries. It will run through May 14.
Noteworthy, Kazakhstan’s judo team finishes the home Grand Slam event with nine medals.