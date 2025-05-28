Kazakhstan, Rwanda eye greater ITC cooperation

Madiyev said that Rwanda experiences the high rates of digitalization, expanding 4G coverage to over 90% of its population and digitizing 80% of its public services. Noting that ICT cooperation between the nations is limited, the Kazakh Minister highlighted the growing interest of Rwanda in Kazakhstani technologies.

The E-Government Development Index (EGDI) put Rwanda 119th, while Kazakhstan – 24th in the world, said Madiyev, expressing Kazakhstan’s readiness to share its developments in the e-government sector.

The Kazakh Minister said that President of Rwanda Paul Kagame is to visit the Kazakhstan Space Center’s assembly and testing complex, where homegrown satellites are being assembled. “Starting from last year, Kazakhstan started actively exporting its space-related products, securing contracts with Mongolia and the Republic of the Congo”.

Madiyev said that another export contract is set to be signed within the Astana International Forum, the details of which he did not disclose. "Rwanda is interested in our remote sensing satellites and communication satellites, which we will present to them today", he said.

As reported previously, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Rwanda Paul Kagame held talks in an extended format.

Earlier it was reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hosted a welcome ceremony for Rwanda's President Paul Kagame at the Akorda Presidential Palace.