Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hosts welcome ceremony for Rwanda's President Paul Kagame at Akorda
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a grand welcoming ceremony for President of Rwanda Paul Kagame at the Akorda Presidential Palace in Astana on Wednesday, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
The guard of honor lined up to salute Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame as he embarked on his two-day official visit to Kazakhstan.
As the Kazakh Presidential Orchestra ended playing the anthems of both nations, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Paul Kagame processed down the blue carpet towards the National Flag of Kazakhstan. The two presidents left for narrow-format negotiations afterwards.
Earlier it was reported that as part of the visit, the sides are to discuss cooperation prospects as well as sign a number of documents.
President of Rwanda Paul Kagame is to attend the Astana International Forum 2025 set to take place on May 29-30 in the Kazakh capital.
Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan extended National Day greetings to President of Ethiopia Taye Atske Selassie on Wednesday.