Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hosts welcome ceremony for Rwanda's President Paul Kagame at Akorda

The guard of honor lined up to salute Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame as he embarked on his two-day official visit to Kazakhstan.

As the Kazakh Presidential Orchestra ended playing the anthems of both nations, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Paul Kagame processed down the blue carpet towards the National Flag of Kazakhstan. The two presidents left for narrow-format negotiations afterwards.

Earlier it was reported that as part of the visit, the sides are to discuss cooperation prospects as well as sign a number of documents.

President of Rwanda Paul Kagame is to attend the Astana International Forum 2025 set to take place on May 29-30 in the Kazakh capital.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan extended National Day greetings to President of Ethiopia Taye Atske Selassie on Wednesday.