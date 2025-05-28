Kazakhstan attaches great importance to strengthening ties with African countries, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

The Head of State thanked his Rwandan counterpart for accepting the invitation to visit Kazakhstan. He also highly appreciated Paul Kagame's decision to attend the Astana International Forum to be held tomorrow, which will bring together representatives of international organizations, governments, academicians and scientists.

The President noted that since the last visit of Paul Kagame to Kazakhstan in 2015, the two nations have achieved sustainable progress in building bilateral relations. He said the current visit reflects a milestone in deepening ties and expanding areas of cooperation.

The parties discussed strategic spheres of bilateral cooperation and shared views on commitments in the international arena.

The Head of State expressed gratitude for holding very interesting talks and debating various issues. He stressed that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to strengthening ties with African countries.

As earlier reported, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hosts a welcome ceremony for Rwanda's President Paul Kagame at Akorda.