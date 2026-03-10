Kazakhstan, Rwanda committed to strengthening bilateral ties

During the official handover ceremony, the Kazakhstani ambassador stated that Astana attaches particular importance to strengthening relations between the two countries, including deeper political dialogue and cooperation in trade, economic, investment, and humanitarian spheres.

The talks placed special focus to the outcomes of the landmark official visit from Rwandan President Paul Kagame to Kazakhstan in late May last year. Sadykov noted that the agreements reached during that visit have laid a solid foundation for elevating bilateral partnership to a qualitatively new level.

Paul Kagame, in turn, stated that Kazakhstan is an important and perspective partner for Rwanda, expressing readiness to further deepen cooperation across all areas of mutual interest, including digitization, the mining industry, agriculture, and others. He warmly recalled his negotiations with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana and reaffirmed his commitment to implementing joint projects.

The President of Rwanda conveyed his congratulations to the Kazakhstani diplomat on the official assumption of his duties and wished him success in further enhancing relations between Kazakhstan and Rwanda. He also expressed his gratitude to President Tokayev for his commitment to the implementation of the agreements reached during his visit to Kazakhstan, and conveyed warm wishes to the leadership and people of Kazakhstan.