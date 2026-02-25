EN
    Kazakhstan names ambassador to Republic of Rwanda

    16:19, 25 February 2026

    The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, appointed Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Kenya Barlybay Sadykov as Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Rwanda concurrently.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    Qazinform News Agency reports referring to the Akorda press service.

    Born in 1964 is a graduate of the Military Institute of the USSR Defense Ministry.

    He started his career at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry in 1993.

    Through the years, he also served at the foreign missions of Kazakhstan in Italy, Switzerland and the U.S.

    In 2019, he was appointed the Kazakh Ambassador to Ethiopia, in 2025, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Kenya.

    Holds the diplomatic rank of the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan, II class.

    Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with U.S. Ambassador Julie Stufft.

