Kazakhstan-Russia trade and economic cooperation highly multifaceted — Kremlin

"Our trade and economic cooperation with Kazakhstan is very multifaceted and covers almost all possible areas of cooperation," he said at a news briefing. "Therefore, all areas of cooperation will be discussed in detail. All of them are mutually beneficial," Peskov said in response to a question whether Putin and Tokayev would discuss oil and gas cooperation, considering recent sanctions against Russian companies Rosneft and Lukoil. "Of course, other topics will be on the agenda," he added.

On October 22, the US Department of the Treasury included Russian companies Rosneft, Lukoil and 34 of their subsidiaries in a new package of anti-Russian sanctions.

Tokayev’s state visit to Russia takes place on November 11-12. Putin and Tokayev are expected to discuss pressing issues of further development of Russian-Kazakh relations of strategic partnership and alliance in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as the key issues on the regional and global agenda.

In 2024, the volume of mutual trade turnover exceeded $28 bln. As per the Bureau of National Statistics of the Republic of Kazakhstan, from January to August of this year, Russia became the republic's main trading partner for imports, and it is also in third place for exports from Kazakhstan.

Earlier, the Russian newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta released an article by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev titled “Eternal friendship is a guiding star for our peoples” ahead of his two-day state visit to Russia. As a key point of the visit, the Head of State highlighted the planned signing of the Declaration on the Transition of Relations between Kazakhstan and Russia to the Level of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and Alliance.