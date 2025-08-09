Kazakhstan, Russia discuss cooperation on NPP construction in Almaty region

Olzhas Bektenov was briefed about the launch of the construction of the first nuclear power plant in Almaty region, which took place the day before.

The sides discussed mechanisms for ensuring local content in goods and services, the use of domestic equipment and materials, as well as the recruitment of local personnel, and the exchange of experience. They also debated the issues related to the localization of nuclear fuel cycle processes. The parties also reviewed the practical aspects of forming an international consortium that would bring together leading Kazakhstani and foreign partners.

The Russian side reaffirmed its readiness to cooperate with the suppliers of Kazakhstan and other countries, to ensure a necessary level of collaboration in the NPP construction.

Bektenov emphasized that the construction of the NPP is under the control of the Head of State. The Government will provide the necessary assistance in the implementation of the project.

Earlier, it was announced that engineering surveys for the construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan would take 18 months. The engineering surveys will include a detailed study of the soil characteristics, the presence of groundwater, the level of seismic activity, as well as the possible presence of active and passive geological fault lines.