Exploratory studies for Kazakhstan’s NPP construction to take over year and a half

He said engineering surveys at the construction site of the future nuclear power plant are called to define the key parameters, including the region’s seismic activity.

As of now Zhambyl district of Almaty region has been determined as the construction site of the nuclear power plant. Three potential areas will be selected as part of exploratory studies, at each of which complex engineering surveys will be carried out. Drilling and soil sampling will be conducted first.

According to him, engineering surveys will include a detailed study of the soil characteristics, the presence of groundwater, the level of seismic activity, as well as the possible presence of active and passive geological fault lines. Based on the results of these studies, initial data will be formed, which will lay the foundation for the design and estimate documentation. It is the very stage to determine the main technical parameters of the future NPP.

He added that field research will take no less than 12 months and will be carried out year-round, followed by a stage of analysis and processing of the obtained data.

As earlier reported, the construction works were launched today at the country’s first-ever nuclear power plant site near the village of Ulken in Almaty region.