Kazakhstan Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships wraps up in Astana

Aiym Meirzhanova of Astana claimed the first place in the individual all-around event, followed by fellow Astana gymnast Erika Zhailauova. Milana Parfilova from Shymkent rounded out the top three.

In the group exercises, Astana's team took the first place, followed by squads from the East Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan regions.

In the team standings, Astana claimed the overall victory, with the Karaganda region finishing second and the East Kazakhstan region taking the third place.

As reported earlier, Team Kazakhstan has grabbed the gold medal in the women’s team all-round event at the 2025 Rhythmic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Singapore.