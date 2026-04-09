Kazakhstan reveals roster for Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup stage
13:12, 9 April 2026
Tashkent, Uzbekistan, will host the upcoming stage of the 2026 FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.
Kazakhstan’s team is set to compete in individual and group events.
Diana Sarsembayeva and Dariya Kusherbayeva will perform in the individuals.
Aida Khakimzhanova, Jasmine Junusbayeva, Madina Myrzabay, Aizere Kenges, Aizere Nurmagambetova, and Kristina Chepulskaya are to participate in the group events.
The World Cup stage starts on April 10.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had announced its roster for the World Cup stage in Osijek, Croatia.