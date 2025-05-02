Kazakhstan reports over 11mln travel trips in 2024

Of these, trips for personal reasons were over 10 million (93.3%), while trips for professional reasons stood at over 750,000 (6.7%).

The capital city Astana topped the list of tourist arrivals, accounting for 10.5% trips in 2024, followed by Almaty city – 10.2% as well as Turkistan region – 8.8%, Karaganda region – 7.9% and Almaty region – 7.4%.

Earlier it was reported that tourist arrivals from Arab countries to Kazakhstan had surged 62%.