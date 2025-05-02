EN
    Kazakhstan reports over 11mln travel trips in 2024

    11:50, 2 May 2025

    11,287,000 Kazakhstani citizens made travel trips in 2024, with over 9.9 million domestic and over 1.3 million international trips, according to the National Statistics Bureau, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: freepik

    Of these, trips for personal reasons were over 10 million (93.3%), while trips for professional reasons stood at over 750,000 (6.7%).

    The capital city Astana topped the list of tourist arrivals, accounting for 10.5% trips in 2024, followed by Almaty city – 10.2% as well as Turkistan region – 8.8%, Karaganda region – 7.9% and Almaty region – 7.4%.

    Earlier it was reported that tourist arrivals from Arab countries to Kazakhstan had surged 62%. 

