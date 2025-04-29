Tourist arrivals from Arab countries to Kazakhstan surges 62%

Kazakhstan is represented at Arabian Travel Market international exhibition taking place in Dubai, the UAE, on April 28-May 1, with the spotlight put on tourist potential of Almaty, Astana and Baikonur cities.

The exhibition’s participants are offered tourism products from cultural and gastronomic destinations to scientific and educational tours.

According to the Boarder Service of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan, tourist arrivals from the five Arab countries to the country rose 62% in 2024, including 15,000 tourists from Oman (up 80%), 14,700 from the UAE (up 40%), over 9,000 from Saudi Arabia (up 47%). The number of tourists from Qatar rose 1.5fold and that from Bahrain by almost 4fold compared with 2022.

Photo credit: Kazakh Tourism and Sport Ministry

It’s worth noting that in 2023 Kazakhstan was recognized as the best trending destination for travelers from the Middle East according to TravelScapes. The country was among popular destinations for Arab tourists during Eid Al-Fitr this year.

The 32nd edition of the Arabian Travel Market international exhibition is taking place under the theme "Global Travel: Developing Tomorrow's Tourism Through Enhanced Connectivity”. Joined by up to 2,800 companies from different countries, the event is set to bring together 55,000 visitors from 161 countries.

Earlier it was reported that international tourists had spent over 2.6 billion US dolalrs in Kazakhstan in 2024.