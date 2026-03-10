Kazakhstan repatriates 8,585 citizens from Middle East

“A total of 8,585 nationals of Kazakhstan have been repatriated from Middle Eastern countries since the start of the evacuation. The Foreign Ministry, together with the relevant authorities, continues to work on the repatriation of our citizens from the Middle East conflict zone,” the statement reads.

The ministry noted that Kazakhstan's diplomatic missions in the region continue to coordinate actions on the ground and maintain constant contact with compatriots.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev had held a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel, Gideon Sa’ar. The parties discussed the current situation in the Middle East and reviewed key issues of bilateral cooperation.