Kazakhstan, Israel discuss Middle East, evacuation efforts

The parties discussed the current situation in the Middle East and reviewed key issues of bilateral cooperation.

Minister Kosherbayev requested his Israeli counterpart to assist in facilitating the evacuation of Kazakhstani citizens currently in Israel, noting that this matter is of the highest priority for our country.

For his part, Minister Sa’ar assured that the Israeli side would make every effort to address the issue of evacuating citizens of Kazakhstan and confirmed that the matter would remain under his personal control.

To note, over 7,300 Kazakhstanis repatriated from Middle East conflict zone.