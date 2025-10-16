Kazakhstan ready to transport new grain harvest, Transport Ministry

According to the Ministry, the number of grain hopper cars has increased to 16.3 thousand, compared to 15.1 thousand last year. In addition, 16.5 thousand covered wagons are being used to transport flour, and the national rail operator currently operates 1,700 locomotives.

“Overall, the current rail fleet fully meets the demand for grain transportation,” Taizhanov noted.

He added that cross-border checkpoints are also ready to handle grain shipments, with the following daily throughput capacities:

up to 42 trains toward Uzbekistan and Central Asia,

up to 43 trains toward China,

and up to 85 trains toward Russia.

“There are sufficient reserves across all export routes. The transport sector is fully prepared to handle shipments of the new grain harvest and continues to operate smoothly, ensuring that all planned targets are met,” the Vice Minister emphasized.

