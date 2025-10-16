Kazakhstan increases grain shipments by 40%, expands export destinations

A total of 7.3 million tons of grain were exported, while 2.2 million tons were supplied to the domestic market, Vice Minister of Transport Zhanibek Taizhanov said during a meeting of the Majilis Committee for Agrarian Issues.

According to him, despite a decrease in grain shipments to China, the volume of transported feed flour increased 4.6-fold, reaching 2.2 million tons. Exports to Central Asian countries also grew by 34%.

“Deliveries to Iran through the ports of Aktau and Kuryk have resumed, increasing 3.3 times, while exports to Afghanistan were up by 40%,” Taizhanov noted.

Furthermore, grain exports to and through Russia have increased almost 4.2 times, while Kazakhstan has opened new markets in Africa — notably Morocco and Algeria — as well as in Vietnam and several EU member states.

Last year, Kazakhstan harvested 25 million tons of grain, with similar volumes expected this year.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakh farmers have already harvested 25.9 million tons of grain.