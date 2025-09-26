International AI center to open in Astana next week

Speaking at Majilis, the Minister explained that Alem.AI will serve as a platform uniting talents, researchers, entrepreneurs, and public officials, all focused on creating and implementing domestic AI solutions across various sectors of the economy.

The center’s ecosystem will span eight floors:

1st floor - public space for forums, lectures, hackathons, career fairs, and AI competitions, featuring an AI café, AI cinema, exhibition and forum areas, and more.

2nd-3rd floors - TUMO School, a world-renowned program originating in Armenia, offering 9th-12th graders training in 3D design, programming, robotics, and AI.

4th-5th floors - Tomorrow School, preparing future AI specialists aged 18 and older.

6th floor - AI campus to support startups, run acceleration programs, and foster entrepreneurship in AI.

7th floor - R&D centers for scientific research and development of advanced AI solutions.

8th floor - AI-Driven Government, a situation center for monitoring, analysis, and management of state processes, as well as for developing digital solutions in public administration.

Madiyev noted that with the rapid growth of IT companies in Kazakhstan, the current Astana Hub facilities are no longer sufficient. The government has therefore decided to transfer the EXPO infrastructure under the ministry’s management.

“The next stage of development is the transformation of the EXPO site into the Exponential Cluster - an international hub for digital solutions. At its heart will be Alem.AI, with key ecosystem elements including Astana Hub, the AI University, the Qaztech platform, and technology centers in medicine, drone industry, and robotics,” the minister added.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan is actively developing artificial intelligence and launching new educational initiatives in line with the Presidential Address “Fair Kazakhstan: Law and Order, Economic Growth, and Public Optimism” as well as other directives of the Head of State.