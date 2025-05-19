Kazakhstan ratifies land lease for building US Consulate in Almaty

The text of the law is published in the press.

Earlier, the Kazakh Senate approved the land lease in Almaty for building the US Consulate.

The agreement was developed in line with the President’s task following the 74th session of the UN GA.

The agreement provides for leasing land up to 70,593 square meters for 49 years for the construction of consular facilities in Almaty. The decision fully complies with international diplomatic practices.

There will be built representations of the U.S. Department of Commerce, Drug Enforcement Administration and U.S. Commercial Service. The rent payment over the entire lease term will be 25 million US dollars and will be paid within 30 days after the Agreement enters into force.