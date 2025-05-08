Kazakh Senate approves land lease in Almaty for building US Consulate

According to Senator Amangeldy Nugmanov, the agreement was developed in line with the President’s task following the 74th session of the UN GA.

The agreement provides for leasing land up to 70,593 square meters for 49 years for the construction of consular facilities in Almaty. The decision fully complies with international diplomatic practices.

There will be built representations of the U.S. Department of Commerce, Drug Enforcement Administration and U.S. Commercial Service. The rent payment over the entire lease term will be 25 million US dollars and will be paid within 30 days after the Agreement enters into force.

Besides, the U.S. will give a permit for opening the Kazakh General Consulate in Houston as soon as the agreement is ratified within the agreements achieved.