Kazakhstan ratifies CIS agreement on cooperation to combat corruption

The Head of State signed the law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on ratification of the Agreement on cooperation of the CIS member states to combat corruption. The text of the law is to be published in the press, reads the statement.

The Agreement was signed on October 14, 2022 in Astana by the leaders of Armenia, Belarus, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan.

According to Senator Kairat Tastekeyev, the document aims at ensuring cooperation in a number of areas, such as provision of assistance in corruption-related crimes and offenses, conducting joint operational and search activities, detention and extradition of persons who committed corruption crimes, search and recovery of proceeds from corruption, creation and use of special information systems.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had ratified the agreement establishing the International Industrial Cooperation Center on border with Uzbekistan.