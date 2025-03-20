РУ
CIS states to cooperate in combating corruption

11:18, 20 March 2025

The upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament has ratified the Agreement on cooperation of the CIS member-states in combating corruption, Kazinform News Agency reports.

CIS, Senate
Photo credit: Kazinform

The document was signed on October 14, 2022 in Astana by the leaders of Armenia, Belarus, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistanб and Kazakhstan, according to senator Kairat Tastekeyev.

He said the document aims at ensuring cooperation in a number of areas, such as provision of assistance in corruption-related crimes and offenses, conducting joint operational and search activities, detention and extradition of persons who committed corruption crimes, search and recovery of proceeds from corruption, creation and use of special information systems.

The agreement also provides for other cooperation measures: improving qualification of personnel, exchange of experience in legal regulation in the filed of corruption countering, exchange of anticorruption monitoring results, development of cooperation programs and plans in countering corruption.

Earlier, the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament ratified the CIS Agreement on Cooperation in Combating Corruption.

Arailym Temirgaliyeva
