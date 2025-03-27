Kazakhstan ratifies agreement establishing Industrial Cooperation Center on border with Uzbekistan
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Thursday inked the law of the Republic of Kazakhstan ratifying the Agreement between the Kazakh and Uzbek Governments on regulation of the activity of the Central Asia International Industrial Cooperation Center, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The Head of State signed the law of the Republic of Kazakhstan ratifying the Agreement between the Kazakh and Uzbek Governments on regulation of the activity of the Central Asia International Industrial Cooperation Center, reads the statement from Akorda.
The text of the law is to be published in the press.
Earlier it was reported that Kazakh senators had approved the law on building the Central Asia International Industrial Cooperation Center on the border of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.