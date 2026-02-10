Kazakhstan ranks among top performers for public order and security in WJP Index 2025

In 2025, Kazakhstan scored 0.80 on the Order and Security factor, placing 42nd out of 143 countries worldwide. Compared to the previous year, the country climbed two positions in the ranking, while its score increased by 0.01.

Long term trends indicate steady progress in this area. Kazakhstan’s score stood at 0.76 in 2015 and 2016, rose to 0.78 in 2017, reached 0.80 in 2021, and has remained at that level from 2022 through 2025.

The Order and Security index measures the level of protection of citizens from crime, violence, and conflict, as well as the effectiveness of the state in ensuring public stability. By this indicator, Kazakhstan outperformed a number of countries in Europe, Asia, and Latin America, including France at 0.79, Portugal at 0.78, Malaysia at 0.78, Italy at 0.75, and Greece at 0.72.

Within the post-Soviet region, Kazakhstan demonstrated stronger results than several neighboring countries. Kyrgyzstan scored 0.76 and ranked 61st, Ukraine posted 0.62 and placed 112th, while Russia recorded 0.52 and ranked 130th.

The top performers globally on the Order and Security factor were Luxembourg, Singapore, Ireland, Denmark, Japan, Norway, and Qatar. At the lower end of the ranking were Nigeria and Pakistan.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan topped CIS countries in the overall WJP Rule of Law Index 2025, compiled by the World Justice Project.