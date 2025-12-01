Kazakhstan leads CIS countries in WJP Rule of Law Index 2025

This year’s WJP Rule of Law Index indicates Kazakhstan’s overall rule of law score stood at 0.54 for the two consecutive years, outperforming other CIS nations: Uzbekistan – 81st (0.50), Ukraine – 90th (0.48), Kyrgyzstan – 104th (0.45), Belarus – 105th (0.44), and Russia – 119th (0.41).

The index is a leading independent source for independent data on the rule of law, covering 143 countries worldwide. The results are based on household and expert surveys.

Respondents assess the efficiency of state measures to ensure the rule of law across eight factors: Constraints on Government Powers; Absence of Corruption; Open Government; Fundamental Rights; Order and Security; Regulatory Enforcement; Civil Justice; Criminal Justice.

The index ranges from 0 to 1, with 1 indicating the strongest adherence to the rule of law.

