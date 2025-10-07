EN
    Kazakhstan puts forward cultural and humanitarian initiatives at OTS Summit

    16:28, 7 October 2025

    In his address at the Council of the Heads of State of the Organization of the Turkic States (OTS), Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted a special role of humanitarian and cultural ties in the OTS member states, Kazinform News Agency quotes the Akorda press service.

    Photo credit: Kabar

    The President revealed this year the city of Aktau was declared the Cultural Capital of the Turkic world. The city held multiple events, including the festival of Turkic music that brought together over 100,000 people. Besides, the city of Almaty became the Youth Capital of the Turkic world.

    "We should bring up the growing generation in the spirit of fraternity and strengthen cultural integration of young people. I propose to hold the Festival of Creative Economy next year in Almaty to bring together young people, raise their knowledge and competences," the Head of State said.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also offered to establish the Club of Researchers of Turkic World at the grounds of the Turkic Academy.

    Earlier, Kazakh President suggested building OTS Cybersecurity Council and setting up OTS Digital Innovations Center.

