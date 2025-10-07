Kazakhstan proposes to set up OTS Digital Innovations Center

The Kazakh President drew attention to the digitalization and artificial intelligence. He said Kazakhstan started training highly skilled manpower for the mass adoption of AI. Besides, Kazakhstan plans to open the first research university to train AI specialists. He stressed Kazakhstan is ready to provide special grants for young people from Turkic-speaking nations willing to study there.

The Head of State also put forward a package of initiatives. He announced the Alem.Ai International AI Center opened in the Kazakh capital and suggested creating the OTS Digital Innovations Center there. It is called to support startups, develop joint projects, exchange experience and attract venture capital.

Besides, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev offered to focus on AI and digital development at the OTS informal summit next year in Kazakhstan and expressed readiness to hold an international conference involving skilled experts ahead of the meeting.

Earlier, Kazakh President suggested building OTS Cybersecurity Council.