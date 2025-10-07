Kazakh President suggests building OTS Cybersecurity Council

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed sincere gratitude to Azerbaijan and all Turkic-speaking countries for supporting the CICA transformation process into a full-fledged international organization. He said Turkic-speaking nations share common goal of strengthening security and combating various challenges, including terrorism. He said the countries contribute to implementing initiatives maintaining global security.

The Head of State emphasized many countries faced cyberattacks, a new threat without boundaries.

He suggested building the OTS Cybersecurity Council for coordination of actions and mobilization of the efforts of the member states.

The Council is expected to contribute to the development of digital security and enhancing ties. The Head of State highlighted the outcomes of the conference held this September in August on digital security once again proved the importance of strengthening cooperation in cybersecurity.

As written before, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan has arrived in Azerbaijan to attend the 12th summit of the Council of the Heads of State of the Organization of the Turkic States (OTS).