Kazakhstan proposes establishing UNODC Regional Center in Astana

The initiative was put forward by Kazakhstan's Minister of Internal Affairs, Yerzhan Sadenov, during an International Conference on Combating Cybercrime held in Astana with the support of UNODC and INTERPOL. Representatives from 27 foreign countries are participating in the event.

Sadenov emphasized the need for stronger international cooperation and joint analytical efforts to tackle increasingly complex transnational cybercrime networks.

We need a common analytical approach. We must look beyond individual crimes and understand the entire transnational network - how criminal groups are connected, how stolen funds are transferred and what new threats are emerging. Based on this information, we can make joint decisions, said the minister.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the initiative has received preliminary support from UN leadership.

The proposed center would focus on analyzing cyber threats, facilitating the exchange of expertise, improving investigative methods and training specialists.

Sadenov also called on law enforcement agencies worldwide to strengthen cooperation, accelerate information sharing and improve coordination in international investigations.

Cybercrime does not recognize national borders. A criminal may be in one country, while the victim is in another. Stolen money can pass through accounts in several countries within minutes, the minister stressed.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan would step up cooperation against terrorism, cybercrime.