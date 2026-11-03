Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to step up cooperation against terrorism, cybercrime

The talks were co-chaired by Aida Balayeva, Deputy Chair of the Security Council of Kazakhstan, and Viktor Makhmudov, Secretary of the Security Council under the President of Uzbekistan.

Representatives from relevant government agencies also attended the talks, which covered key aspects of bilateral security cooperation.

The two sides discussed joint efforts to counter international terrorism, religious extremism, youth radicalization, organized crime, drug trafficking, illegal migration, and cybercrime. Discussions focused on emerging threats linked to digital technologies and artificial intelligence.

They also addressed regional water and environmental security, including the sustainable management of transboundary water resources and emergency prevention.

During the talks, officials highlighted Kazakhstan's proposals to establish an International Water Organization within the United Nations system and to create a Regional Center for Forecasting Climate and Man-Made Emergencies.

Photo: Akorda

Aida Balayeva and Viktor Makhmudov concluded the eighth round of talks by signing a cooperation protocol and establishing a joint expert working group to ensure its step-by-step implementation.

Consultations between the staffs of the Security Councils are held regularly in line with an agreed cooperation plan.

Photo: Akorda

Following the talks, delegation leaders planted trees at Shymkent's Askarov Dendrological Park to mark the continued partnership between the two neighboring countries.

As written earlier, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are set to strengthen cross-border cooperation after Kazakhstan’s Qurultay ratified an agreement allowing the two countries to open representative offices of their customs services.