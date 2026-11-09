Kazakhstan proceeds to implementing People’s Construction unprecedented program, Tokayev

The Head of State highlighted the People’s Construction will be a long-term project to raise people’s living standards.

Focusing on the tasks set in his recent State of the Nation Address, the President reminded that large-scale construction will launch across Kazakhstan.

Particular attention will be paid to creating comfortable living conditions, developing social infrastructure, and ensuring equal opportunities for children and young people.

He said next year, Kazakhstan will launch a large-scale nationwide construction. It is important to understand that this is not merely a short-term campaign, but truly People’s Construction, the project of historic significance implemented for the benefit of society as a whole.

He stressed all citizens, especially young people, must live in a safe, comfortable, and high-quality environment. Numerous social facilities will be built across all regions, including schools, hospitals, clinics, rehabilitation centers for children with special needs, cultural and arts centers, and sports facilities as part of the People’s Construction program. These projects will fundamentally improve the daily lives of our citizens.

The Head of State emphasized this large-scale construction effort will cover all cities and districts and modernize the country’s entire civil infrastructure. The national response to the emerging era, with all its challenges and uncertainties, is simple: ‘Build and build again.’ The essence of this message is to mobilize the entire nation for creation and development, laying a solid foundation for the well-being of future generations.

Photo credit: Akorda

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that implementing these objectives on a nationwide scale will contribute to the development of all spheres of public life, including sports.

The President highlighted new sports facilities and inclusive centers will be built as part of this program.

"Every child in Kazakhstan must have the opportunity to participate in sports. This is not merely a social project; it is a strategic political objective. Future champions are growing up today in even the most remote corners of our country, and we must create equal opportunities for each of them. This is the ultimate goal of the Just Kazakhstan vision,” said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that in his Address to the Nation, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed declaring 2027 the Year of Nationwide Large-Scale Construction. He outlined plans for the construction and modernization of roads, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, and sports and cultural venues in all regions of the country.

Besides, Kazakhstan will set up state commission to oversee implementation of People's Construction program.